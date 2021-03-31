Advertisement

Armed standoff closes Burlington street

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while responding to a standoff.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while responding to a standoff.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Police say a man was alone inside a house with a handgun and having a mental health crisis. Armed officers shut down the street, but ultimately the man and police left unharmed.

“Our negotiators were able to make contact with the male and talk with him, also a co-worker came along who also has some negotiation skills and spoke with the male and they were able to talk, putting the firearm down and coming out and speaking with us,” said Burlington Police Deputy Chief Wade Labrecque.

Police say no charges were filed and the man was expected to receive medical care.

