Barre school district to offer free dinner for students

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - All students in one local Vermont school district are getting access to another meal.

The Barre Unified Union School District is offering a free dinner starting Thursday.

The meals will be handed out to students during dismissal and also available on the meal delivery bus routes.

Additionally, families can pick up the free dinner from school. They can do that by going to the outside cafeteria entrances at BCEMS & SHS, or the main entrance at BTMES from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

