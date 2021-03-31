Advertisement

Beds Available: Vermont’s eldercare homes hope to recover from the pandemic

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s long-term care homes are desperate to move past a ruinous year, and step one is to fill empty beds.

Some homes that previously had waiting lists are taking the unusual step of advertising openings, a reflection of the stress that COVID-19 has placed on the elder care sector.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Ann Wallace Allen and Derek Brouwer, about their story this week on the state of long-term care homes.

