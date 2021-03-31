Champlain College is welcoming students from another college that’s closing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becker College is Worchester, Massachusetts announces it’s closing its doors and Champlain College is welcoming impacted students.

Becker College is not resuming classes this coming fall and Champlain is urging students, who can’t return, to apply for their graphic design and game studio majors.

Champlain is guaranteeing admission to those who are in good conduct and have a good academic standing, with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher.

