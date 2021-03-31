Advertisement

COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.

The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to Wednesday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

Death rates overall were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Yogurt the golden retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
File photo
CBP makes 1,300 lbs pot bust at Highgate border

Latest News

Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
LIVE: Prosecutors detail incident that led to George Floyd’s arrest
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
An Italian mafia fugitive was caught in the Dominican Republic after appearing on YouTube...
Italian fugitive caught thanks to YouTube cooking videos
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says its vaccine protects younger teens
Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street