Cuomo expected to sign marijuana legalization bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign a marijuana legalization bill headed to his desk.

New York would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually allow marijuana sales to people over the age of 21 under a bill that passed the Senate and Assembly Tuesday. Two-thirds of lawmakers voted yes.

The bill allows residents to have up to five pounds of marijuana in their home and grow up to three mature cannabis plants. It also opens the door for cannabis cafes and delivery services. Advocates say this bill removes discrimination around pot.

Cannabis products will get a nine percent state tax and a four percent local tax. Different technologies will be studied to detect someone driving under the influence.

The governor has 10 days to approve or veto a bill once it lands on his desk, otherwise, the bill becomes law. He has said he will sign it.

It has taken years for the state’s lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana. New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.

