Firefighters save several homes from brush fire

The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Erwin Road in Bradford Tuesday afternoon. But because of high winds, the fire quickly got out of control.

“I just started freaking out when I saw the smoke,” said Didi Lang.

Lang was one of the lucky homeowners on Erwin Road. Scorched earth surrounds her property and several others in the area.

“I just kept praying and saying to myself, I hope it’s not my house, I hope it’s not my house. Please don’t let it be my house,” Lang said.

There is nothing left to the renovated barn-turned-family home across the street. Witness say that’s where the fire started. The high winds then pushed the flames across 20 acres.

Lang took video as firefighters raced to save what they could.

“I could see how close it was to the house and how much the wind was already spreading the fire up the hill from it jumping, and wondering, is my house still in danger,” she said.

Dean Gregoropoulos is a volunteer with the East Corinth Fire Department.

“The wind was blowing so hard, it was like out west. The wind just took it,” Gregoropoulos said.

Fire departments from all over the region responded to the call. Water trucks worked constantly to fill up their tanks at the nearby Waits River. Gregoropoulos and his crew were positioned near a house at the top of the hill.

“We dropped two attack lines and we went to one side of the house and the other side of the house and basically it was fifteen feet from the house,” Gregoropoulos said.

Several cars were destroyed in the fire but no other homes were damaged.

“I’ve been to a lot of grass fires but I’ve never been to one quite as intense,” he said.

Lang is thankful her house was spared. She says the firefighters deserve a lot of credit.

“If it weren’t for them and their quick responses, the rest of us might not have our houses either,” she said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Another silver lining besides the properties saved is that no lives were lost.

