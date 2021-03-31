House fire in Sheffield likely caused from electrical problem

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An electrical problem is likely to blame for a house fire in the Northeast Kingdom.

Officials say it happened around 10:00am Tuesday morning at 73 Mountain View Drive in Sheffield.

A woman, sleeping inside the home told crews she woke up after hearing what she called as a small ‘explosion.’

Everyone in the home made it out safely and crews contained the fire to the bedroom of the home, where it is believed to have started.

Officials do not consider it suspicious and note that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.