How you can help ‘Raise the Woof’ for Vt. animal shelter

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a talent you’d like to show off to support animals? If so, the North Country Animal League in Morrisville wants you to enter its talent competition.

The “Raise the Woof” event replaces their annual menagerie fundraiser which they can’t hold due to the ongoing pandemic.

And they say pretty much anything goes!

“It runs the gamut,” said Tracy Goldfine, the executive director of the North Country Animal League. “Obviously, we’re an animal organization, people can submit particular pet acts if they want to with their own animals, but we’re also looking for music acts, some magic, anything. Really anything goes. So if you have a talent, we want you.”

They’re still looking for a few more acts to sign up by April 15 by submitting a short video.

You need to raise $250 to enter. That money goes toward the adoption, medical care and other expenses of keeping the shelter running.

The acts will be on display for the public at a virtual show on May 1.

