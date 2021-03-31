H.S. spring sports season returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school winter season is officially in the books, and now, for the first time in two years, Vermont high schools can look forward to the start of a high school spring season.

This week, baseball pitchers and catchers are allowed to begin workouts. Tuesday, the players from South Burlington were out on their home field for the first time. Full practices across all spring sports set to begin next Monday (April 5th), with games, meets and competitions scheduled to start no earlier than April 17th.

Restrictions will be similar to the rules this past fall. Players, coaches and officials will be required to wear masks. Spectators will be allowed at events, but no more than 150 at this time, and they must wear masks as well.

Last March, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the high school spring season just as teams were preparing to begin practices, so for the players at South Burlington and elsewhere, getting the opportunity to be back out on the field is a moment they have been waiting a long time for.

“It means a lot. I’m really excited about it.”, says SBHS senior Ethan Moore. “Last year I was super bummed out about missing the season and just having baseball back is such a big deal to me. It means so much to go back out here.”

“Personally it’s awesome. I haven’t got to be out on a baseball field in quite some time and I think I can speak for everyone out here that it’s just awesome. The passion for the game, it’s just great. I love being out here.”, added Wolves junior Sullivan Beers.

“I think it means a lot.”, said junior Luke Fitzgerald. “Last year, we kind of felt we got robbed, but this year we’re super excited to be back, back together playing baseball. It’s a lot of anticipation throughout the winter. You’re counting the days until baseball starts back up again and now we’re out here, the sky is blue, the sun is shining, so we’re really happy about that.”

One of the interesting aspects of this new spring season is the makeup of the teams themselves.

The last time the junior and seniors played on their spring sports teams, they were freshman and sophomores. The continuity built from season to season, broken by the cancellation of last spring’s season.

The players at South Burlington say it is a unique situation to be in, but also an opportunity for new leaders to step up, prove themselves and contribute to what they hope will be a successful season.

“Yes, well it’s certainly different.”, said SBHS junior Shane Burke. “A lot of new faces, a lot of new kids coming in, a lot of freshman. At that same time, we still have some kids who were on that varsity team before, so we have some experience, but we also have some new presence of kids.”

“I just can’t wait for what’s to come.”. added Wolves senior Matt Campbell. “I was a sophomore and I had friends on the JV team who were freshman and now we’re both seniors and juniors this year. So that gap will put a chip on our shoulder, but to be here now is just great.”

