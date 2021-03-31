Lebanon police chief to retire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Lebanon police chief is retiring next month and his replacement has already been selected.

Chief Richard Mello has been with the city for more than five years and has 28 years of service in New Hampshire.

“My time as Chief of Police in Lebanon has been the highlight of my 28 years in New Hampshire law enforcement. When I arrived in 2015, I set out to leave the agency better than how I found it, and I believe that, due to the work of a very dedicated staff, my goal has been met. I am proud of the work done by all over these past 5+ years and know that I am leaving the department in very capable hands,” Mello said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Phillip Roberts will be taking his place effective May 1st.

