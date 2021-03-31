Ludlow hopes to build mountain bike trail network

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludlow wants to build a mountain bike trail network.

The trails would be located just behind the Ludlow Elementary School.

Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy says the network would be a great asset for the community.

“We have got a lot of second-home owners, we get a lot of visitors in the summer and winter, and then a lot of local mountain bikes. So, it would be a great thing for the younger kids in the elementary school and the kids in the independent school too,” Murphy said.

The town is applying for a $60,000 federal grant to design and build the trails. Proposals must be submitted by March 31.

If approved, Murphy says he hopes to see the trails ready for the summer of 2022.

