Advertisement

Ludlow hopes to build mountain bike trail network

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludlow wants to build a mountain bike trail network.

The trails would be located just behind the Ludlow Elementary School.

Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy says the network would be a great asset for the community.

“We have got a lot of second-home owners, we get a lot of visitors in the summer and winter, and then a lot of local mountain bikes. So, it would be a great thing for the younger kids in the elementary school and the kids in the independent school too,” Murphy said.

The town is applying for a $60,000 federal grant to design and build the trails. Proposals must be submitted by March 31.

If approved, Murphy says he hopes to see the trails ready for the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Yogurt the golden retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Vt. officials have no plans to open vaccinations to out-of-state students
Tick season returns
Tick season returns
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
A cross-border conference is planned to discuss the impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada...
US, Canada trade officials to discuss impact of USMCA
A Vermont animal shelter is looking for local talent to show off their skills in a competition...
How you can help ‘Raise the Woof’ for Vt. animal shelter