NY lawmakers, governor face looming deadline to pass budget

View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have yet to announce a deal on the state budget even as a deadline to pass a spending plan by Thursday looms.

New York legislative leaders have given little insight about some of the biggest issues: including the fate of a proposal to raise taxes on millionaires. Cuomo has signaled openness to some sort of tax hike on the wealthy as New York tries to balance its budget. But he’s also expressed concern for weeks about driving out the state’s wealthiest as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Democrats who want to raise taxes on the state’s highest earners say there’s little evidence that tax hikes will drive them away.

