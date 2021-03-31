Advertisement

NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two New York men are in jail after reports they met and provided alcohol to three underage girls at a South Burlington hotel.

Police say Ram Tamang, 24, and Dinesh Subedi 22, of Rochester, New York, reached out to three girls via social media and set up a time to meet with them in person. That’s where police say they provided the underage girls with alcohol and made sexual advances.

Tamang surrendered at the courthouse in Burlington Tuesday and is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. Subedi was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in New York and is awaiting extradition to Vermont.

