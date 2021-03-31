Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy

TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are after a man they say tried to rob a Dollar General in Troy.

It happened Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Officers say a man went inside the store, showed a weapon and demanded money. We’re told he then ran off without being given anything by the clerk.

Troopers responded and searched the area, including a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 trying to sniff him out.

