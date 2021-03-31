Police try to ID man in connection with vandalism investigation

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a string of vandalism in South Burlington.

The vandalisms have been along a section of the bike path between Spear Street and Farrell Park.

Police say the man in this photo may be able to help with their investigation and they are trying to identify him.

If you know who he is, call South Burlington Police Sgt. Dennis Ward at 802-846-4202 or email dward@southburlingtonpolice.org.

