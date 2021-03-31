Advertisement

Rutland City closes deal on former college Athletic Center

The planned Rutland Rec Center-Rendering
The planned Rutland Rec Center-Rendering(Courtesy: Rutland Recreation and Parks)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City now owns the Athletic Center at the former College of St. Joseph campus.

Thursday, the city’s mayor closed the deal with Heritage Family Credit Union, the current owners of the building.

Rutland Recreation and Parks began using the space in November 2019 as a community center. For almost two years, they have been discussing buying it and got voter approval this March.

The current center has three workout spaces, racquetball courts, a basketball court and COVID-safe spaces for socializing.

“We are also really excited about the 20 acres that we have. We have a baseball field that we are going to be hosting Little League Baseball this year and we have a soccer field, football field and then trails,” said Kim Peters of Rutland Recreation and Parks.

The rec department is redoing the fields behind the center and will work on the preexisting trails this spring and summer.

