Sabra recalls hummus over possible salmonella contamination

Certain containers of Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.
Certain containers of Sabra's 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.(Source: Sabra via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Sabra is recalling certain 10-ounce containers of its hummus.

A routine screening by the Food and Drug Administration found potential salmonella in one tub, according to the FDA.

The recall applies to Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus produced on Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight, with a “best before” date of April 26 and UPC number 300067.

The affected containers were distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

No one had reported getting sick from the potentially contaminated products as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

