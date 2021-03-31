Some pleased with passage of New York pot bill; law enforcement concerned

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is officially the 16th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Some people in Plattsburgh say this was a long time coming but others are on the fence. The local medical marijuana dispensary is gearing up to make changes to offer both medicinal and recreational but lawmakers and law enforcement in the North Country are against the change.

“Good news today out of New York,” said Patrick Jonsson of Curaleaf in Plattsburgh.

Curaleaf is an international cannabis company that started out only offering medicinal marijuana but has started expanding to recreational pot in states that allow it.

“We have realized we need to change with it,” Jonsson said. “Stand-alone medical, stand-alone adult or both depending on the state we are in.”

The company says New York giving legal weed the greenlight will bring jobs to the state.

“I mean thousands of jobs, just as an industry we are looking to add thousands and thousands of jobs. It’s tremendous,” Jonsson said.

Jonsson says community partnerships are important in the cannabis culture. And as retail stores start to roll out over the next two years, the company hopes to act as a wholesaler for smaller stores.

“Might to be able to afford to start up a grow, so we want to make sure we have excess product to feed some of these mom and pop shop kind of dispensaries,” Jonsson said.

But it says it needs to make sure the product is available for its existing medicinal customers before expanding to its new recreational use base.

“We’ve gotta make sure there is enough supply,” Jonsson said.

But not all are on board. Clinton Country Sheriff Dave Favro shared his concerns ahead of the passing.

“Just too much happening right now in society to introduce something like this. I’m somewhat frustrated by that,” Favro said. “We have people that are going hungry, that are losing jobs, people that are frustrated and going through emotional pressures and instead of teaching them coping skills, we are now legally going to provide them with one more avenue to escape.”

Law enforcement says this is just another hill to climb in an already trying time.

“At a time, a critical time, when law enforcement is under a lot of pressure right now, they are under pressure to be perfect,” Favro said.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says it will be an expense to train officers for traffic stops. As of right now, it only has one ARIDE or advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement-trained deputy.

“We will be sending more if not, ultimately, all of them to be trained, so that we have enough people out on the roads being able to do the proper types of testing so that you can keep the public safe,” Favro said.

The new law states that anyone 21 and can legally possess up to 3 ounces and grow up to three plants at their home. The state has to set up a board to regulate it, so it’s not expected to see any retail stores for the next 18 months to two years.

