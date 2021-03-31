Advertisement

Stefanik announces $765,000 for Plattsburgh International Airport

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -

Tuesday, Congresswoman Stefanik announced the Department of Transportation will award Plattsburgh International Airport $765,000 in federal grants for rehabilitation and construction. $135,000 will go to rehabilitating the apron, $315,000 for the taxiway, and $315,000 to construct deicing pad with associated facilities for a runway and terminal

“Plattsburgh International Airport allows North Country residents the ability to conveniently travel, and I have long advocated for additional funding and resources to continue its essential flight services. I am proud that nearly $1 million dollars in taxpayer dollars will return to the airport for important construction projects and maintenance,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

