Sunset Drive-In to reopen Wednesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Sunset Drive-In in Colchester will open on Wednesday for the season.

While movie theaters around Vermont remain closed as part of pandemic protocols, drive-ins are an exception.

The Sunset stayed open until late last fall to offer movies, including Christmas classics.

The owners have said cars are spaced at least 14 feet apart and tickets are scanned through the box office window to avoid close contact.

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to provide further guidance on all reopening phases sometime next week.

Meanwhile, the popular Colchester theater will open with “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Tom & Jerry” with showings start at 7:30 p.m.

