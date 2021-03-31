Tests find no new COVID cases at Vermont prison

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest round of testing at the prison in Newport found no new cases of COVID-19.

Monday’s test results mark the first time since the outbreak was detected in late February that all the tests have come back negative for staff and inmates.

More than 180 people were infected in that outbreak.

Another round of testing at the facility is scheduled for Thursday.

