Advertisement

Tick season returns

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Checking for ticks is an annual irritation in the spring and fall, and experts say tick season is coming earlier and earlier to our region.

“It’s getting worse every year. Just be on guard for yourself and your animals, and your family,” said Liam Bisson with Shelburne Animal Hospital.

He expects this year’s tick season to be just as bad. Officials say ticks are even more active in April and October when they are hungry and looking for a host. Cases of Lyme disease are also on the rise and the health department says there are nearly 500 reports a year, up from about a dozen per year during the 90s.

Bisson says there are a variety of preventative medications you can give your pets. “Either going to be something edible, something that they wear -- like a collar -- or something that you put on the skin,” he said.

And if pet prevention fails, Bisson says to be careful when removing the tick by pulling gently and making sure to get the head. And finally, he says to flush, don’t crush. “There have been reported cases of individuals, including vets, getting things like Lyme disease from crushing a tick, and the blood actually gets into your nail, under there. And that can give you Lyme disease,” he said.

And just when it’s nice to go outside, tick-borne diseases also pose harm to humans. “I certainly don’t let it stop me from going outside,” said Zpora Perry. The mother knows prevention is key. “Obviously, tucking pants into socks and spraying them with bug spray that works for ticks,” she said.

“I always tell parents, check your children after you go for a hike. Give them a bath that night and check everywhere, including armpits, groin, behind the ears, scalp, and necks.,” said Dr. Nilgun Zimakas, a pediatrician at UVM’s Children’s Hospital. And if that doesn’t work... “You just want to clean the area with soap and water and get a tweezer, grab the body of the tick and pull it straight up.”

After the tick is removed, wash the area one more time with soap and water. “Then I tell parents -- give your pediatrician a call,” Zimakas said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Yogurt the golden retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Vt. officials have no plans to open vaccinations to out-of-state students
Tick season returns
Tick season returns
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
A cross-border conference is planned to discuss the impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada...
US, Canada trade officials to discuss impact of USMCA
A Vermont animal shelter is looking for local talent to show off their skills in a competition...
How you can help ‘Raise the Woof’ for Vt. animal shelter