Tick season returns

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Checking for ticks is an annual irritation in the spring and fall, and experts say tick season is coming earlier and earlier to our region.

“It’s getting worse every year. Just be on guard for yourself and your animals, and your family,” said Liam Bisson with Shelburne Animal Hospital.

He expects this year’s tick season to be just as bad. Officials say ticks are even more active in April and October when they are hungry and looking for a host. Cases of Lyme disease are also on the rise and the health department says there are nearly 500 reports a year, up from about a dozen per year during the 90s.

Bisson says there are a variety of preventative medications you can give your pets. “Either going to be something edible, something that they wear -- like a collar -- or something that you put on the skin,” he said.

And if pet prevention fails, Bisson says to be careful when removing the tick by pulling gently and making sure to get the head. And finally, he says to flush, don’t crush. “There have been reported cases of individuals, including vets, getting things like Lyme disease from crushing a tick, and the blood actually gets into your nail, under there. And that can give you Lyme disease,” he said.

And just when it’s nice to go outside, tick-borne diseases also pose harm to humans. “I certainly don’t let it stop me from going outside,” said Zpora Perry. The mother knows prevention is key. “Obviously, tucking pants into socks and spraying them with bug spray that works for ticks,” she said.

“I always tell parents, check your children after you go for a hike. Give them a bath that night and check everywhere, including armpits, groin, behind the ears, scalp, and necks.,” said Dr. Nilgun Zimakas, a pediatrician at UVM’s Children’s Hospital. And if that doesn’t work... “You just want to clean the area with soap and water and get a tweezer, grab the body of the tick and pull it straight up.”

After the tick is removed, wash the area one more time with soap and water. “Then I tell parents -- give your pediatrician a call,” Zimakas said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.