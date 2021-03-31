Advertisement

UNH cancels in-person, on-campus summer youth programs

UNH - File photo
UNH - File photo(Jim Cole | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire says it has canceled in-person, on-campus youth programs for this summer.

The university said in an announcement Tuesday it made its decision “after careful review of available staffing, COVID-19 health and safety requirements, and the significant work required over the summer to ensure the university can open fully for the fall semester.”

Administrators said they look forward for a return to a normal summer in 2022.

