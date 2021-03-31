Advertisement

US, Canada trade officials to discuss impact of USMCA

A cross-border conference is planned to discuss the impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Vermont.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cross-border conference is planned to discuss the impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Vermont. The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Despite the fact that the border is still closed between the U.S. and Canada, the New England-Canada Business Council is thinking about the future. Thursday, officials from both countries will hold an online summit to discuss the trade agreement and how it could affect the region, especially after the border reopens.

“This kind of panel discussion helps business leaders and government leaders think about the future, knowing that when the border reopens, commerce is going to take off. It is going to get more exciting for business leaders to want to get back to work, to want to connect, for business to grow, to put employees back into their facilities,” said Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch and Brett Long with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development will be among the panelists.

There is still time to register for the webinar. Click here for all the details.

