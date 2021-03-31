Vermont celebrity baker shares pandemic story

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonter and Food Network star Gesine Prado has been keeping busy during the pandemic.

In addition to her show, “Baked in Vermont,” Prado has been teaming up with master bread maker Jeffrey Hamelman from King Arthur Flour to co-host the “Isolation Baking Show” from her Sugar Glider kitchen in Hartford.

Prado is a self-taught chef who worked in the film industry before moving to Vermont in 2004. From 2005 to 2008, she owned Gesine Confectionary in Montpelier. She now runs her own baking school in Hartford.

Scott Fleishman caught up with Prado to talk about what the past year has been like in isolation.

And stay tuned coming up on Thursday and Friday, as an early Easter treat, Scott will get tips on how to bake the perfect Easter egg cookies and an Easter bundt cake

