Vermont special agent a trailblazer for women at FBI

FBI Special Agent Anna Holden
FBI Special Agent Anna Holden(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman who has dedicated her life to keeping the state safe has demonstrated that you don’t have to have a background in law enforcement to pursue a successful career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or for that matter, to be a man.

For the past three years, Anna Holden has lead a team of six FBI special agents in Colchester, overseeing all FBI operations in Vermont. When she was just 23-years-old, Holden moved to the United States from Poland to pursue a profession in education.

“Life was good and I had a great job, great career, and enjoyed it, but I love challenge, and I love doing new things every day, and then September 11 happened, and the FBI was looking for candidates for various positions,” Holden said.

Holden knew she could offer her multi-lingual expertise to the organization. By 2003, at 31, she took home the title of special agent. From investigating Eurasian organized crime and counterterrorism matters to serving as a unit chief in the Terrorist Financing Operation Section at headquarters, Holden says being a woman in a male-dominated, highly competitive career, never held her back. “I have never been in a situation where I questioned by gender or whether I really belonged in the FBI,” she said. “I never see myself as a female special agent. I think we’re all special agents.”

Holden says having a female brain has actually given her a boost. “I think we have more emotional intelligence that we bring to the table, more pragmatism, and more empathy,” she said.

Today, Holden advocates for other women to follow in her footsteps, stressing the field’s flexibility. “I’ve been very successful, I enjoy my career. My children look up to me. They feel that I am a great role model, always calling me, ‘Mom, you are so cool!’” she said.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: And you can be a mom.

Anna Holden: Yes, absolutely you can be a mom!

About 44 percent of the bureau’s workforce is female, but only about 21 percent of special agents are women. “We can serve communities better by reflecting the communities,” Holden said. “There’s nothing better, nothing cooler, than telling people, ‘I work for justice.’”

