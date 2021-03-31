Advertisement

Vt. auditor’s report takes aim at ed agency’s oversight of independent schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows inconsistencies in the state’s process of approving independent schools.

The report estimates that about $100 million goes to more than 65 approved independent schools, which at times act as public schools in rural communities. Normally, independent schools are approved by the State Board of Education, but some are also accredited by an independent regional board.

Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer says the Agency of Education, in some cases, omitted information to the Board of Education, saying it was considered confidential from the accrediting agency. “We kind of pressed them on that and said, ‘Why not?’ How can the board make an informed decision if the board doesn’t know what you know? They have subsequently acknowledged that what they did was the wrong thing and going forward I believe they will change that policy,” Hoffer said.

He also says the ed agency was not running full background checks on some staff at independent schools. The Agency of Education says because of the auditor’s report, they will review and make changes to how they operate.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Yogurt the golden retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Vt. officials to open vaccinations to out-of-state students by April 30
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire
FBI Special Agent Anna Holden
Vermont special agent a trailblazer for women at FBI
holden
Women in law enforcement: Agent Anna Holden
border
US, Canada trade officials to discuss impact of USMCA