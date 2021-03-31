BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here we go! After a brief warmup, temperatures are going to come crashing down again!

Clouds returned today as a frontal system approached from the west. Rain showers will move from west to east overspreading the region through this evening, and it is still breezy out there!

The front will stall out over us late in the evening and low pressure will develop along the front to our south, changing this system into a coastal storm, which will intensify and pull more moisture into our region overnight. That means the rain showers will become a heavier, steadier rain late this evening into the overnight.

As colder air comes in on the back side of the storm, as winds shift to the north. It will be blustery and chilly as the rain changes to snow, first over northern NY during the mid-overnight hours, and then for VT and northern NH by Thursday morning. Steady snow in the morning will taper off to snow showers later in the day, especially in the higher elevations, north. And this is no April Fools’ Day joke!

By around Noon Friday, we will end up with about 2-4″ of snow accumulation in the Champlain Valley, about 3-6″ in the Northeast Kingdom, 4-8″ in the northern mountains, and as much as 6-10″ in the Adirondacks.

Friday it will still be chilly, but we can expect some sunshine to break through. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s over the weekend, then into the 50s for the first couple of days of next week. It will be partly sunny each day, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower or mountain snow shower on Easter Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this April Fools’ Day storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments. Give yourself some extra time for your morning commute, roads are likely to be slippery.

