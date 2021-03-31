BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We jumped right back into spring weather again yesterday, and it will still be mild & breezy today, but then we’ll be heading back in the other direction - back to winter weather - as we go through the night tonight.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will be on the increase as a frontal system approaches from the west. Rain showers will move into northern NY during the early afternoon, and then into VT and NH late afternoon & evening. It will still be quite breezy out of the south today.

The front will stall out right over us late in the evening and low pressure will develop along the front to our south, changing this system into a coastal storm, which will intensify and pull more moisture into our region overnight. That means the rain showers will become a heavier, steadier rain late this evening into the overnight.

As colder air comes in on the back side of the storm, the rain will change to snow, first over northern NY during the mid-overnight hours, and then for VT and northern NH by Thursday morning. Steady snow in the morning will taper off to snow showers later in the day, especially in the higher elevations, north. And this is no April Fools’ Day joke!

Winds will shift around to the north, and it will turn blustery & chilly on Thursday.

By around Noon Friday, we will end up with about 2-4″ of snow accumulation in the Champlain Valley, about 3-6″ in the Northeast Kingdom, 4-8″ in the northern mountains, and as much as 6-10″ in the Adirondacks.

After a chilly Friday, temperatures will rebound into the 40s over the weekend, then into the 50s for the first couple of days of next week. It will be partly sunny each day, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower or mountain snow shower on Easter Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this April Fools’ Day storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments. Take it easy on the roads on Thursday, especially for the morning commute! -Gary

