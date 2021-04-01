A North Country school district is awarded over $1.5M in grant money

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -

Beekmantown Central School District is awarded over $1.5 million dollars to continue education opportunities for its students into the summer.

The money will help pay for staff members, community members, and partners that will provide unique learning opportunities for students while focusing on high interest reading.

Every student in the district will get 15 books before they leave for summer break and more opportunities will be offered in the summer in areas like music, arts and drama.

