Advertisement

A North Country school district is awarded over $1.5M in grant money

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -

Beekmantown Central School District is awarded over $1.5 million dollars to continue education opportunities for its students into the summer.

The money will help pay for staff members, community members, and partners that will provide unique learning opportunities for students while focusing on high interest reading.

Every student in the district will get 15 books before they leave for summer break and more opportunities will be offered in the summer in areas like music, arts and drama.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy
Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix

Latest News

Late Night Weather Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
church street wedding
Couple ties knot in impromptu Church Street wedding
church street wedding
Couple says 'I DO' on Church Street
claremont shooting
Officer-involved shooting in Claremont, N.H.