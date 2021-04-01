Advertisement

Addressing mental health, substance abuse in Vt. youth

By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The ongoing pandemic and our rapid response for keeping safe by closing schools and limiting visits with family and friends have increased isolation, stress, boredom, depression, and anxiety for our Vermont youth and young adults. While it’s hard to find any positives during this time - there are some - in the form of timely opportunities to better identify and help our youth and young adults address their mental health needs.

The Center for Behavioral Health Integration (C4BHI), together with Spectrum Youth & Family Services, has implemented YSBIRT (Youth Screening Brief Intervention & Referral), a grant funding opportunity for schools, colleges, and primary care settings in Vermont.

Dom Amato spoke with Co-Owners of C4BHI, Dr. Jody L. Kamon, and Dr. Win Turner, about the program, and about the ways they hope to break down barriers to get youth the help they need.

For more information, and to get your organization, or school involved, e-mail: wincturner@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
Yogurt the golden retriever
Bolton couple offering reward for dog swept away by rushing river
Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Teachers in St. Albans picket over proposed pension fix before the Legislature.
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Yogurt
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

Latest News

Addressing mental health, substance abuse in Vt. youth
FBI Special Agent Anna Holden
Vermont special agent a trailblazer for women at FBI
Vt. officials to open vaccinations to out-of-state students by April 30
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire