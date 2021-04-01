Addressing mental health, substance abuse in Vt. youth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The ongoing pandemic and our rapid response for keeping safe by closing schools and limiting visits with family and friends have increased isolation, stress, boredom, depression, and anxiety for our Vermont youth and young adults. While it’s hard to find any positives during this time - there are some - in the form of timely opportunities to better identify and help our youth and young adults address their mental health needs.

The Center for Behavioral Health Integration (C4BHI), together with Spectrum Youth & Family Services, has implemented YSBIRT (Youth Screening Brief Intervention & Referral), a grant funding opportunity for schools, colleges, and primary care settings in Vermont.

Dom Amato spoke with Co-Owners of C4BHI, Dr. Jody L. Kamon, and Dr. Win Turner, about the program, and about the ways they hope to break down barriers to get youth the help they need.

For more information, and to get your organization, or school involved, e-mail: wincturner@gmail.com

