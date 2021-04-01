Amtrak banking on infrastructure package for major upgrades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One benefactor of President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan could be Amtrak.

The passenger train service says the American Jobs Plan earmarks $80 billion for rail. Amtrak claims if the bill goes through Congress, it will be able to fix bridges, stations, and tunnels that have gone beyond their design lives. The company says it wants to improve service in the northeast corridor, where it connects many cities with frequent trains.

Amtrak also says it would like to provide service to new cities but didn’t say which ones. There have been longstanding plans for Amtrak to extend its Vermonter service through to Montreal. Plans are also in the works to expand the Ethan Allen line between Rutland and Burlington next year.

All Vermont rail service has been shut down for the past year during the pandemic. Governor Scott recently said he hopes to restart service in the coming months.

