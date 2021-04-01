Analysis: The fight over funding public-sector pensions
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont teachers and other public-sector employees are sparring with lawmakers over a plan to fix the state’s chronically underfunded pension plans.
The retirement fund for teachers and state employees has been underfunded for years and now it’s $3 billion short. House Democrats want workers to contribute more and get smaller payouts. Teachers held informational pickets this week arguing that “pensions are a promise.” But are they?
Dom Amato spoke with Joe Brennan, an employment law expert at the Vermont Law School about the divisive issue.
Related Stories:
Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix
Vt. lawmakers pass budget, grapple with pushback on pension reform
Vt. lawmakers pitch plan to shore up pension funds
Vt. treasurer presents pension-cutting plan to lawmakers
Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.