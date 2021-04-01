Advertisement

Analysis: The fight over funding public-sector pensions

Teachers in St. Albans and around Vermont held informational pickets this week.
Teachers in St. Albans and around Vermont held informational pickets this week.(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont teachers and other public-sector employees are sparring with lawmakers over a plan to fix the state’s chronically underfunded pension plans.

The retirement fund for teachers and state employees has been underfunded for years and now it’s $3 billion short. House Democrats want workers to contribute more and get smaller payouts. Teachers held informational pickets this week arguing that “pensions are a promise.” But are they?

Dom Amato spoke with Joe Brennan, an employment law expert at the Vermont Law School about the divisive issue.

