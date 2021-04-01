Beekeepers readying for the season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring means the insects are starting to wake up again, including honey bees.

Starting Thursday, beekeepers can send in their samples from live or dead hives to track pests. That will help the lab figure out where in the state they’re seeing colony collapse. The University of Vermont’s Vermont Bee Lab is working with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to send out a survey to beekeepers to figure out whether different management practices play into that.

“The last time we did this was in 2017 and we learned a lot of really good information about where colony losses were distributed across the state. We saw really high losses in the Northeast Kingdom compared to the Champlain Valley. So, really interesting trends,” said Samantha Alger with the Vermont Bee Lab.

And if you’re thinking of putting in your spring gardens soon, consider making them more pollinator-friendly by adding native plants. That way, wild bees can feed all summer long. And don’t rake up your leave debris until temperatures are consistently in the 50s. That will give the bees under that cover time to wake up.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Alger to find out what her lab is buzzing about right now.

