BIPOC Vermonters can register for their vaccine Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermonters 16 and older who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color, are eligible to sign up for a COVID vaccine starting Thursday.

Vermont health officials say the eligibility expansion is because of higher hospitalization rates among BIPOC populations and lower vaccination rates so far among those groups. They can use the same online registration system or call 855-722-7878 and state they identify as BIPOC.

These Vermonters can also register through one of the community clinics developed with partners around the state.

