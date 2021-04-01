Advertisement

BIPOC Vermonters can register for their vaccine Thursday

bipoc
bipoc
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermonters 16 and older who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color, are eligible to sign up for a COVID vaccine starting Thursday.

Vermont health officials say the eligibility expansion is because of higher hospitalization rates among BIPOC populations and lower vaccination rates so far among those groups. They can use the same online registration system or call 855-722-7878 and state they identify as BIPOC.

These Vermonters can also register through one of the community clinics developed with partners around the state.

Related Stories:

Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up

Hundreds of BIPOC Vermonters get first dose of COVID vaccine at special clinic

Vt. health officials reject call to lift all BIPOC vaccination criteria

Vt. BIPOC advocates push to lift all vaccination age restrictions

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire
Can you help police in South Burlington identify this man?
Police try to ID man in connection with vandalism investigation

Latest News

Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Truck drives into Bellows Falls building
Snow in South Burlington.
Vermonters unhappy with the April Fool’s Day snow
Overnight rain turned into snow on this April Fool’s Day, but it wasn’t as much as initially...
Vermonters unhappy with the April Fool’s Day snow
File photo
Beds Available: Vermont’s eldercare homes hope to recover from the pandemic