Couple ties knot in impromptu Church Street wedding

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the era of the pandemic, some couples are getting creative on how to tie the knot and still have friends and family in attendance.

Channel 3 got a tip something exciting might be happening at the top of Church street and we found a couple exchanging vows. Families and bystanders alike gathered to see the Ben VanKoevering and Even Tuttle get married. The bride said she didn’t even bother trying to plan the wedding and instead had an impromptu wedding.

“Well during the pandemic it’s a public place so we can have as many people that can make it a few bystanders were able to make it and it all worked out it’s good weather,” says newlywed, Eve Tuttle.

“We’re very excited, I mean she’s always felt like part of the family but now it’s official...it was something to look forward to and it was a lot of fun,” says Kari VanKoevering, the sister of the groom.

