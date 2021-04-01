Easter cookies with Gesine Prado

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Break out the cookie sheet and the mixing bowl, we have some baking tips from a Food Network pro, to make your weekend Easter celebration pretty sweet.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Gesine Prado about how to make and decorate the perfect cut-out cookie.

Find the cookie recipe below, and stay tuned Friday for Prado’s Easter bundt cake recipe.

Related Stories:

Vermont celebrity baker shares pandemic story

Gesine Prado provides ‘Isolation Baking’ tips

Gesine’s Butter Cookies

COOK TIME:15 minutes

PREP TIME:20 minutes

YIELD:36 large cookies

I love this recipe because it’s so simple. It has so few ingredients, but the cookies are insanely delicious and they keep their shape beautifully when baked. And it’s a large batch recipe, so you can get a ton of cookies from it.

Technique tip: Don’t over work the dough. Stop mixing just before the flour is completely incorporated and finish incorporating the flour as you pat the dough together into a disk with plastic wrap.

This recipe can be halved without any change in consistency.

Ingredients:

o 6 cups (720 grams) King Arthur unbleached cake flour

o 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

o 1 lemon, zested and juiced

o 1 pound, plus 1 ounce (481 grams) unsalted, cultured European butter (high butterfat), room temperature

o 1¼ cups (248 grams) granulated sugar

o 4 egg yolks, room temperature

o 1 teaspoon vanilla

Preparation:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and zest. Set aside.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugar. Mix until smooth and just beginning to lighten. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl and add the egg yolks. Mix until incorporated and then add the vanilla and lemon juice. Mix until just combined.

3. Add the flour with the mixer on low until just barely combined and transfer to a large sheet of plastic wrap. Use the plastic wrap to shape the dough into a disk while continuing to incorporate any unincorporated flour. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes before rolling.

4. Preheat oven to 350°F.

5. Roll out the dough to 1/4-inch thickness and cut as desired. Place cookies on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges just begin to lightly brown.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.