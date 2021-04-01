Israeli man gets 30 months for drug conspiracy, fleeing bail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in New Hampshire say an Israeli man who had been on the run for 12 years after being convicted of a federal drug conspiracy charge is going to spend 30 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 58-year-old Boaz BenMoshe pleaded guilty in 2009 to conspiracy to engage in unlicensed wholesale distribution of prescription drugs, but he returned to Israel later that year before his sentencing. He was brought back to the United States last summer and he pleaded guilty to the bail jumping charge.

BenMoshe’s attorney says his client is “very happy” that the judge gave him credit for the time he spent in prison awaiting extradition.

