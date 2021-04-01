Advertisement

Minus data provision, NH Senate passes police transparency bill

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved a bill aimed at increasing police transparency but rejected provisions that would have required collecting racial data about those who are stopped, searched or arrested.

The bill sent to the House Thursday implements some of the recommendations of the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency Gov. Chris Sununu created last summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Among other things, it creates a matching fund to pay for body cameras for police. But Republicans rejected an amendment to require data collection and to add racial information to drivers licenses. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy

Latest News

Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. lawmakers to vote on abortion protections
Teachers in St. Albans and around Vermont held informational pickets this week.
Analysis: The fight over funding public-sector pensions
File photo
Amtrak banking on infrastructure package for major upgrades
File photo
Beekeepers readying for the season