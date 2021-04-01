Minus data provision, NH Senate passes police transparency bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has approved a bill aimed at increasing police transparency but rejected provisions that would have required collecting racial data about those who are stopped, searched or arrested.

The bill sent to the House Thursday implements some of the recommendations of the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency Gov. Chris Sununu created last summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Among other things, it creates a matching fund to pay for body cameras for police. But Republicans rejected an amendment to require data collection and to add racial information to drivers licenses.

