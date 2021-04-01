NH vaccinations open to all 16+ residents Friday

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire on Friday will open up vaccine registration to all residents 16 and older.

It comes as the state is racing to vaccinate residents amidst a surge of new coronavirus cases. Health officials on Thursday reported 433 new cases and an additional seven deaths.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot approved for use in 16 and 17 year-olds. Not all vaccine locations have that shot, but most do, including all state-managed sites, Walgreens, Littleton Regional Health Care, and providers in the North Country Health Care Consortium.

Parents or guardians must be present at the appointment with their ID to prove residency and the teens must have their ID, birth certificate, or passport to verify their age.

Governor Chris Sununu Thursday also said schools are making progress toward returning to full, in-person learning. He has set an April 19 deadline for all K-12 public schools to return to in-person learning.

