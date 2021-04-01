Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Claremont, NH

claremont shooting
claremont shooting(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police respond to an officer involved shooting Wednesday.

Not many details have been released at this time, but it happened around 4PM, Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Claremont closed down Sullivan Street at the APC Paper Company to Plains Road, just outside the center of town.

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

