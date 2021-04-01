Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

In addition, the vaccine was found to be highly effective in South Africa, where a contagious variant is widespread.

In a study of 800 participants in South Africa, nine people got COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to offer their data for scientific review in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy
Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Florida children in what authorities are calling...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children missing in ‘parental abduction’
FILE Photo
New Hampshire man shot and killed by police
An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday after a man was shot and killed by police in...
New Hampshire man shot and killed by police
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push