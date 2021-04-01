Truck drives into Bellows Falls building
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after they say a pickup truck drove into a building in Bellows Falls early Thursday.
According to the fire department, the truck drove into a building near the School Street and Church Street intersection around 5:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, but they say there is significant damage to the building.
We’re told Golden Cross Ambulance along with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.