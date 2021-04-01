Truck drives into Bellows Falls building

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after they say a pickup truck drove into a building in Bellows Falls early Thursday.

According to the fire department, the truck drove into a building near the School Street and Church Street intersection around 5:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, but they say there is significant damage to the building.

We’re told Golden Cross Ambulance along with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded.

At 5:21 this morning, the Bellows Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident, car into a building,... Posted by Bellows Falls Fire Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

