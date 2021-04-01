Advertisement

Truck drives into Bellows Falls building

Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after they say a pickup truck drove into a building in Bellows Falls early Thursday.

According to the fire department, the truck drove into a building near the School Street and Church Street intersection around 5:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, but they say there is significant damage to the building.

We’re told Golden Cross Ambulance along with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded.

