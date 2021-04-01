Advertisement

Vermont to allow 3-foot distancing in schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont plans to allow students to be just three feet apart in the classroom.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French confirms to WCAX that the state is adopting the CDC’s recommendations on distancing in school. Vermont has allowed three feet of separation for students in 5th grade and under, but now the state is also endorsing three feet for all grades.

When that takes effect is not clear, but Secretary French tells us the official guidance will be released next week.

