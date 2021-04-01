Advertisement

Vermont urges help in overdoses, notes Good Samaritan Law

File photo
File photo(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont law enforcement and the public health community are urging people to call for help if they are present during a drug or alcohol overdose.

Vermonters are reminded that the state’s Good Samaritan Law provides protections from criminal liability for those who call for help from the scene of an overdose. The push comes in the aftermath of a report from the Department of Health that found that opioid-related deaths increased by 38% in Vermont last year.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says that saving lives is a top priority for Vermont’s law enforcement, not prosecuting those seeking medical help in emergencies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire
Can you help police in South Burlington identify this man?
Police try to ID man in connection with vandalism investigation

Latest News

Black Lives Matter is seen along East Green Street, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Ithaca, N.Y.
Plan to revamp police force proceeds in Ithaca, New York
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Truck drives into Bellows Falls building
File photo
BIPOC Vermonters can register for their vaccine Thursday
Snow in South Burlington.
Vermonters unhappy with the April Fool’s Day snow