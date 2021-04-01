Vermont urges help in overdoses, notes Good Samaritan Law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont law enforcement and the public health community are urging people to call for help if they are present during a drug or alcohol overdose.

Vermonters are reminded that the state’s Good Samaritan Law provides protections from criminal liability for those who call for help from the scene of an overdose. The push comes in the aftermath of a report from the Department of Health that found that opioid-related deaths increased by 38% in Vermont last year.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says that saving lives is a top priority for Vermont’s law enforcement, not prosecuting those seeking medical help in emergencies.

