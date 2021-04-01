Advertisement

Vermonters unhappy with the April Fool’s Day snow

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overnight rain turned into snow on this April Fool’s Day, but it wasn’t as much as initially forecast.

Mother Nature had her own plans Thursday morning with wet snow coming in around 7:30 a.m. to the Champlain Valley. The heavy, wet snow is expected to continue for much of the morning. VTrans says drivers can expect varying conditions, but they say they have crews out and about.

While a pre-Easter snow is nothing unusual, it came as a shock to some after the recent warm temperatures. “It’s pretty standard, and it’s just as annoying as any other year,” said Chris Spannbouer from Middlebury.

“I feel like with all the warm weather I’m kind of over the snow, I feel like it’s a tease again,” said Kayleigh Bryant of Burlington.

“I’m not excited about it, but this is Vermont and that’s why we leave snow tires on until the middle of April,” said Bill Northrup of Burlington.

“We’re good to go, I still have snow tires on and all that,” said Spannbouer.

Although, one resident did say if the snow keeps the mountains open longer, he might consider getting one more ski run in for the year.

Local police officers are encouraging people to remember that even though we are into spring, don’t forget about the winter driving basics. “As far as traffic goes, we are at the end of the season, so everyone is aware how to drive in the snow at this point, at least I hope. Certainly, we want people to slow down pay attention at the intersections, that type of thing, and just be careful of traffic around them. Just be safe, everyone. If you’ve lived here in Vermont more than a week, you understand snow,” said Chief Ron Hoague with the Essex Police Department.

Police say don’t forget to clean off your car if there is any snow on it.

