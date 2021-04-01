Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers to vote on abortion protections

Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate plans to vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.

The chamber is also scheduled to vote on April 9 on a proposed amendment to explicitly ban slavery in the state. Both proposed amendments were first passed by the Senate two years ago and later passed by the House.

If approved by both chambers again, the proposals will go before voters in November 2022.

Related Stories:

Vermont House approves abortion amendment

Vermont lawmakers hold public hearing on abortion

Vermont Senate approves amendment to protect abortion

Vermont Senate committee approves abortion amendment

Lawmakers push for protection of abortion rights in Vermont

Amendment banning slavery moves forward in Vermont House

Slavery amendment topic of public hearing at Vt. Statehouse

Vt. lawmakers take testimony on removing slavery from state constitution

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy

Latest News

File photo
Minus data provision, NH Senate passes police transparency bill
Teachers in St. Albans and around Vermont held informational pickets this week.
Analysis: The fight over funding public-sector pensions
File photo
Amtrak banking on infrastructure package for major upgrades
File photo
Beekeepers readying for the season