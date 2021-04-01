Vt. lawmakers to vote on abortion protections
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate plans to vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.
The chamber is also scheduled to vote on April 9 on a proposed amendment to explicitly ban slavery in the state. Both proposed amendments were first passed by the Senate two years ago and later passed by the House.
If approved by both chambers again, the proposals will go before voters in November 2022.
