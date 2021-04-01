BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We didn’t get as much snow as expected, but for many that was plenty!

This storm system was a bit warmer, and a bit faster than expected and as a result, most of us ended up with snow that melted on contact, to 2-3″ of accumulations. There were a few spots that picked up a little more. Snow has tapered off now as that storm pulls away.

Friday, we can expect some sun to mix in with a few clouds, but it will chilly with daytime highs only reaching the low to mid 30s.

The weather is looking good for the Easter Weekend, with plenty of sun Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Easter we may see a little more cloudiness mixing in with the sun, with highs in the upper 40s.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.