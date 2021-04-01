Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s April Fools’ Day, and apparently Mother Nature has decided to play a joke on us. The storm system we’ve been watching will move out faster than expected. In addition, temperatures near the surface have remained above freezing a bit longer. These combined will limit how much snow we get. Any rain and/or snow will quickly taper to snow showers by afternoon. Accumulation now looks to be 1 to 3 inches for the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont, 2 to 5 for the Green Mountains, and 3 to 7 for the Adirondacks. The evening commute should be fine. Any snow showers will end tonight, with a dry but chilly day on Friday.

The weather is looking quite nice for the Easter Weekend. Expect plenty of sun Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Easter will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s. Dry weather will continue into Wednesday, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shut down parts of North Avenue in Burlington’s New North End Wednesday morning while...
Armed standoff closes Burlington street
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel
Attempted armed robbery in Troy
Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Troy
Tuesday's COVID press briefing in Montpelier.
Health officials urge young Vermonters to mask up
The aftermath of a brush fire in Bradford, Vermont.
Firefighters save several homes from brush fire

Latest News

Late Night Weather Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
wx
Wednesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast