BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s April Fools’ Day, and apparently Mother Nature has decided to play a joke on us. The storm system we’ve been watching will move out faster than expected. In addition, temperatures near the surface have remained above freezing a bit longer. These combined will limit how much snow we get. Any rain and/or snow will quickly taper to snow showers by afternoon. Accumulation now looks to be 1 to 3 inches for the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont, 2 to 5 for the Green Mountains, and 3 to 7 for the Adirondacks. The evening commute should be fine. Any snow showers will end tonight, with a dry but chilly day on Friday.

The weather is looking quite nice for the Easter Weekend. Expect plenty of sun Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Easter will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s. Dry weather will continue into Wednesday, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the 30s.

